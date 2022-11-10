Telangana High Court orders release of Raja Singh with conditions

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court's division bench, comprising Justice A. Abhishek Reddy and Justice Juvvadi Sridevi, on Wednesday set aside the impugned detention order passed by the State government against Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh. The judges heard the reply submissions by L Ravichandra, the counsel for petitioner Usha Bai, wife of Singh.

In the plea she urged the court to direct the government to set free Singh by quashing the order of preventive detention against him. The bench passing the orders mentioned clearly that the court is imposing some strict conditions and they have to be followed.

The bench directed the respondent (government) to free Singh forthwith, in case he is no longer required in any other criminal case; subject to conditions.

The court directed that except the counsel, wife of Singh and immediate four family members, no other person should be present inside or outside the jail when he is released.Further, the court said there should be no press meets, no derogatory remarks and no rallies and processions. Singh should not participate or hold any celebratory rallies /meetings after his release. He should not give any media interview, including print, electronic media.

In future, he should not make any provocative speeches against any religion or post any derogatory or offensive posts on any social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Youtube.

Additionally, the court made it clear that the conditions are in addition to those already imposed by the XVI Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Nampally, in crime no.26, dated August 23.

Earlier Ravichandra submitted that the photo copies served to the detenu were not clear and not readable. Due process is denied to Singh, he argued. "When the detenu says that he doesn't know English, how can they serve copies in English. The documents which have been given in Hindi translation do not have reasonable content which is in English. The translation is nothing but fabricated, concocted and baseless. It has been served in vernacular language to detenu. The CDs provided are of no use as the detenu can't watch and hear them in jail". "The government authorities say there are more than 10 cases; the government relied on only three cases. What does it mean?; it's all concocted and fabricated, said Ravichandra, concluding his submissions. MLA released from Cherlapally Central prison

Senior BJP leader and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh was freed from the Cherlapally Central prison.on Wednesday after the State High Court ordered his release with conditions. He was detained in August this year for making controversial comments and hurting religious sentiments through a video . He was arrested under the PD (Prevention of Detention ) Act and sent to prison.

The BJP high command had suspended Singh from the party soon after the controversial video went viral on social media. He was booked on charges of provoking sections of people through hate speech.

The MLA's family members went to the jail and received him. All drove to their house in the Old City under police protection. Special forces were deployed at Singh's residence to prevent any untoward incident.

Petition filed in HC seeking release of Yemen national

The two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice A Abhishek Reddy and Justice Juvvadi Sridevi, on Wednesday sought further information from petitioner Khalid Abdi Habib Noor, a citizen of Somalia, who approached the court challenging the 'illegal' detention of his friend Hussein Anwar Hussain of Yemen. The petitioner alleged that the Task Force police detained Hussain for a week and sought his immediate release. Counsel Rizwan, representing the petitioner, contended that the detenu was picked up without any arrest or remand warrant.

The police, on the other hand said, he was arrested and sent to the Central Crime Station based on a detention order passed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and Civil Authority, Hyderabad. The GP said Hussain was booked under the Foreigners Act for involving in illegal activities. The counsel pointed out that the petitioner was illegally detained since October 27, even before the date of detention order which was passed on November 3. Hearing in the case was adjourned to Thursday.

Consider MBBS admission to student; HC directs Health University

The High Court division bench comprising Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao on Wednesday directed the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to consider the case of Rithika Chengal for MBBS admission process under the management quota for 2022-23.

The bench directed the university to pass appropriate orders without waiting for the court order.

The petitioner said she could not apply within the stipulated time due to certain difficulties. Her counsel Verose Raghunath informed the court that the petitioner is a meritorious student;technical issues should not cause hindrance to her career. Standing counsel representing the university stated that the varsity would consider the representation filed by the petitioner and pass appropriate orders. Accordingly the panel deposed of the case.