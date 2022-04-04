Telangana High Court raps GHMC for failure to protect public park in Miyapur

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) oversight has led to the encroachment of public park built on government land in Matrusri Nagar of Miyapur where five illegal constructions have been raised. After running from pillar to post for several years and not seeing any action by the authorities, the residents of Matrusri Nagar were constrained to approach the Telangana High Court.



In a public park belonging to GHMC, the local colony association has constructed a two-story association building, a temple, and a huge open-air banquet hall shed over the past many years and has been conducting various commercial activities.

Since a public park which is meant to act as an urban lung space filled with greenery is being occupied by private persons with illegal constructions, resident and activist Vinay Vangala has complained about the same to the authorities in 2018. Vinay Vangala said, "despite several representations and complaints, no action was taken by the authorities. It's pertinent to note that the High Court has passed strong remarks against the GHMC saying that they have colluded with the encroachers."

Although the GHMC has issued a notice to the colony association at that time saying they have encroached into GHMC's land, neither did the colony association stop its constructions nor did the GHMC take any further action, claimed Vinay.

"It is the fundamental right of taxpaying residents to have a clean environment and right to breath fresh air, but this was violated due to the illegal constructions raised in the park," alleged Vinay.

Aggrieved by the attitude of GHMC, Vinay Vangala approached the State Human Rights Commission to conduct an inquiry. Upon the notice of the Human Rights Commission, the GHMC has filed a report in which it has admitted that there are constructions made by the colony association in the public park belonging to GHMC but failed to take any action. Surprised by the inaction, Vinay invoked the writ jurisdiction of the High Court to challenge the same.

"The respondents who are duty-bound to act, failed to discharge the responsibilities despite efforts of the petitioner. It appears that the respondents have colluded with the encroachers. This action of the respondents is highly arbitrary and cannot be appreciated," said the High Court.

After hearing the matter, the High Court slammed the GHMC for the encroachments taking place in a public park. It has directed the corporation to take action on the encroachment issue within four weeks and asked to file a compliance report before the court.