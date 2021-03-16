Telangana: Illegal Drug Manufacturing Units Found In Hyderabad Outskirts, 140 Kg Of Alphazolam Seized

Have pharma companies in the outskirts of Hyderabad become c/o the manufactures of drugs? There are also questions arising that, whether Pharma companies are acting as drug manufacturing centres illegally or not. What's going on inside? There have always been suspicions about pharma companies in industrial areas in the areas of Cyberabad, Balanagar and Jeedimetla. Even in the past, there have been no instances of police raids and closure of some companies. However, the manufacture of illicit drugs is still rampant under the guise of some pharma companies. As an underground operation with the police nominally raiding and handcuffing, some are continuing their dark business without anyone suspecting.

The matter came to the fore once again with the arrest of a local drug gang under the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Linga Goud who did a PhD, Higher education by name is a fraud. With a grip on the educated subject, he formed a gang and prepared to make drugs. The gang started the business targeting Illegal liquor houses. Undoubtedly, he did business in Hyderabad for a while. However, the gang is manufacturing drugs in Vijayawada and supplying them to various places to increase police surveillance.

As part of this, drugs made in Vijayawada were taken to the city in two cars. However, the police conducted a vehicle check on Jeedimetla Pipeline Road with accurate information that synthetic drugs were being transported. Balanagar SWT police and Peta Bashir Bagh police jointly seized 140 kg of alfazolam drugs worth over Rs 8 crore moving in two cars. Three people have been arrested and are being investigated so far in the case. Police carried out blow-up operations for another.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the gang was caught in a local drug manufacturing case and had also supplied drugs to Medak, Sangareddy and other places. Police have identified Linga Goud, A1 in the case, as having a laboratory in the city. He said that he had been making drugs here for a few days as its centre and then started making them with the help of his friend in Vijayawada. Balanagar DCP Padmaja clarified that from now on, pharma companies in Jeedimetla and Balanagar industrial areas will be under constant surveillance. However, drug gangs are cashing in on the public's weakness. If the police take action against such gangs that have become drug manufacturing centres in the name of pharma companies, they can keep a check to drug mafia…