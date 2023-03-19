Telangana: Kishan Reddy inspects Swapnalok fire accident spot, demands to punish culprits

Union Minister for Tourism Kishan Reddy inspected the Secunderabad Swapnalok complex fire incident site on Sunday. He said that the Swapnalok incident was unfortunate. "Although accidents happen frequently in the city, the measures are zero strict action should be taken against those who are responsible for such accidents," Kishan Reddy said.



He said that the commercial complexes that are present in between the residential areas should be monitored frequently by authorities. He expressed anger that there are no minimum facilities to prevent accidents.



The Union Minister urged the state government to increase the staff and increase the number of centers in the fire department and to provide modern equipment to the fire department.

On the other hand, Swapnalok complex was inspected by a team of JNTU experts, Professors DN Kumar and Srilakshmi, on Sunday. The JNTU team revealed that the quality standards of the building have been examined

A huge fire accident in Swapnalok complex led to the death of six people in this incident. Police have identified the deceased as Pramila, Vennela, Shravani, Triveni, Shiva and Prashant.