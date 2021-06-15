Telangana: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi Launches Mobile Toilets In The City

Good news for those coming to the capital city Hyderabad area on various works and also for the residents of Greater Hyderabad. The GHMC has installed seven mobile toilets in the main regions and began making them available to the public today. Unused RTC buses have been designed as mobile toilets with separate toilets specifically for women and men. For the first time, transgender people will also be accommodated in these mobile toilets. City Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi and Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha Shobhan Reddy today inaugurated five new mobile toilets allotted to the Khairatabad zone while 30 such mobile toilets are already available to people.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the mobile toilet vehicles placed up in the parking lot on Necklace Road, Mayor Vijayalakshmi addressed. She said these mobile toilets would be very helpful in congested areas of the city and in case of large gatherings for meetings too. The mayor explained that these mobile toilets have two sections for women, one for men and four urinals, as well as a feeding room specifically for breastfeeding women.



The mayor said a small shop was also set up at the back of the bus to sell snacks, cool drinks, and water bottles. She explained that the mobile toilet is equipped with a solar power system and the management of it has been handed over to an outsourcing agency. The event was attended by Hyderabad Zonal Commissioner Praveenya, Medical Officer Bhargav Narayana, and others.

