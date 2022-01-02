Telangana: One dead and four injured as two groups attack each other in LB Nagar

During the New Year celebrations, the youth who ⁰ in a drunken state split into two groups and attacked each other in Hyderabad. Recently, another barbaric incident came to light in LB Nagar in which a young man was beaten to death by some youths indiscriminately for telling them not to take drugs between houses is causing a great stir.



Going into the details, some young people are drinking alcohol in the space behind the KK Garden in LB Nagar. Meanwhile, the local youths have warned them not to drink alcohol in public near their homes. The confrontation between the two factions escalated and attacked each other. Narsingha Reddy, a local youth, was critically injured in an indiscriminate attack with sticks and stones and died on the spot while four others were injured.

However, the clash is suspected to be a gang war between the youths. It seems that there was a clash between the youths who came to drink alcohol. It seems that some youths are drinking cannabis there and a dispute has arisen between the two groups over the same issue.

The relatives of the deceased alleged that the can nab consuming batch abruptly attacked another group. The deceased is said to have been brutally attacked with iron rods and beaten to death. Police have registered a case and are investigating. The facts of the police investigation are yet to be ascertained.