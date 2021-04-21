Telangana: Over 95% municipal staff vaccinated in State

Hyderabad: The Municipal authorities have completed over 95 per cent of vaccination to the municipal staff in the State. In most of the Urban Local Bodies, the vaccination was above 90 per cent.

After the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao directed the authorities to take up sanitation drive in the municipalities and also take up vaccination to the staff, the authorities have administered vaccinations in 1,625 wards and in 2,854 locations.

PPE kits were provided to 13,612 out of the total 20,792 primary health workers in 141 ULBs.

In the ULBs of Narayanpet, Warangal, Nereducherla, Gajwel, Ameenpur, Narayankhed, Ibrahimpatnam, Adibhatla, Meerpet and other municipality, the vaccination was completed cent per cent for the staff.