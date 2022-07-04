Telangana people yearning for double engine growth: Modi

Hyderabad: The public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved to be a different one. Following the new concept floated at the party's National Executive earlier where he advocated patience, Modi in a strategic move did not resort to sharp criticism of the state government nor did he use harsh language against the chief minister. He in fact did not even mention the name of KCR.

The Prime Minister on Sunday emphasised only on how the NDA government at the Centre has been trying to bring positive change in every Indian's life and make people's life easier during the past eight years. Addressing a massive public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Parade Grounds here, Modi said the people of Telangana yearn for a 'double engine growth' and asserted this will be fulfilled when the BJP comes to power in the state. Elections are due in Telangana next year.

Modi said, "During the past eight years we tried to bring positive change in every Indian's life. We are working tirelessly on how to make people's lives easier, and how to take the fruits of development to every person and region." Once the BJP government comes to power in Telangana the development will be faster, he said.

Amidst shouts of 'Modi, Modi,' he started his speech in Telugu saying, "Telangana BJP ni Asirwadinchadaniki Vachina prati karyakartalaku, Sodara Sodarimanulaku, Matru Murtulaku Na Namaskaram."

Modi said BJP had decided to hold its National Executive at Hyderabad because of the affection and love and blessings showered on the party by the people of Telangana. He invoked the blessings of Srirama of Bhadrachalam, Narsimha Swamy of Yadadri, Goddess Jogulamba of Alampur and Bhadrakali of Warangal.

Referring to the world famous Ramappa temple and the rich heritage like Kakatiya thoranam, valour of Rudramma Devi and Komram Bheem and the rich literature and songs rendered by Bhakta Ramdass, Modi said all this was a great treasure which gives energy to rededicate himself and party for the development of Telangana.He said the policy of the BJP of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and Vishwas had made the double engine government in various states to ensure that development reached all sections.

He said the large turnout of youth and women had doubled his enthusiasm. Modi said development of Telangana was his priority. The Centre always was helping the state along with other states without any discrimination. This turnout, he said, indicates that the people of Telangana were paving way for double engine government in Telangana.