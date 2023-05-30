Telangana pilgrims brace for Haj 2023 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee has made all arrangements for Haj pilgrims from across the State at the Haj House in Nampally for the Haj-2023, where they would stay ahead of their departure to Saudi Arabia. To improve the services for Haj pilgrims and ensure effective preparations for the upcoming Haj camp, a Coordination Committee meeting was held on Monday.



In the meeting decisions were taken to make the best arrangements for the for smooth departure and arrival of Haj pilgrims from Hyderabad Embarkation Point and successful conduct of Haj camp 2023.

A K Khan, Advisor to Government, Minorities Welfare moved the agenda items and sought assurance from all the department’s officials for their active cooperation and asked the Vistara Airlines authorities to ensure that no Haj flights are delayed and all amenities are provided to the pilgrims.

Mohammed Saleem, Chairman TSHC asked the GMR to provide enough services to the pilgrims at the Haj Terminal. He also requested all the departments to cooperate with each other as a teamwork during the Haj camp. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao desired that no stone be left unturned for providing comfort and convenience to the Haj pilgrims when they leave for the most sacred journey of their lifetime.”

According to the Haj committee, this year, the TSHC received 8,659 applications of which 8,104 were from first-time applicants. 5,278 applicants were selected through a draw of lots. It is estimated that around 7,000 pilgrims from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra will be embarking from RGIA from June 7, and the Haj camp will begin from June 5. Meanwhile, the 2ndwaiting list no 828 to 984 has been confirmed on efforts.

“The pilgrimage expenses have been reduced from Rs 4.11 lakh to Rs 3.05 lakh this year, after the issue was taken to the notice of the Union Minister by the Telangana Haj Committee” said Mohammed Saleem.

He said, from June 7 to June 22, three flights will operate daily, sending a total of 350 pilgrims each day. The Haj Committee of India has approved the services of Vistara Airlines for the Hyderabad Embarkation Point. With the use of 150-seater planes, three daily flights will depart from Hyderabad to Jeddah via Muscat. While, the return of pilgrims from Madina is scheduled from July 14 to July 29.

In the Haj Camp in Haj House, food arrangements for pilgrims and their attendants will also be made. However, the pilgrims from Hyderabad generally do not stay at a Haj camp due to proximity to the airport, those from the districts come here and stay.

The meeting was attended by Minister Koppula Eshwar, government advisors, corporation chairpersons, and senior officials from various departments associated with Haj services.