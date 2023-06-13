Telangana Police efforts commendable during agitation: MLA Anjaiah Yadav

Rangareddy: Under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police CH Kushalkar, Shadnagar witnessed a grand 2K run programme, gathering public representatives, officials, youth, and women. Organised by the police department, the event received high praise from MLA Y Anjaiah Yadav, who attended as the chief guest. Dignitaries such as Shadnagar Municipal Chairman Narender, Vice Chairman Nataraj, MPP Idris, ZPTCs Venkatarami Reddy, Tandra Visala Shravan Reddy, Commissioner Venkanna, MPDO Vinay Kumar, MEO Shankar Rathod, Rural CI Satyanarayana, and SIs of respective mandals also graced the occasion.

Addressing the gathering,Anjaiah Yadav highlighted the crucial role played by the police during the Telangana movement and the subsequent formation of the State. He commended their unwavering support and dedication, even in the face of suppression by the Andhra rulers and police. He acknowledged the efforts of the Telangana Police in overcoming obstacles and standing by the people of Telangana.

Since the formation of the State, the police department has undergone significant reforms and received substantial funding to maintain law and order. He emphasised the importance of a peaceful and secure environment for the State’s development, attracting investments, and ensuring the safety of the people. He expressed his deep appreciation for the police force, recognising their indispensable presence and believing that their efforts were crucial for the prosperity of the region.

He highlighted the police’s vital role in upholding law and order, preventing the rise of land mafias, and providing essential protection to citizens. He praised the Telangana Police for their tireless work, which has elevated the state to a prominent position. The MLA acknowledged the improvements in the police department, with the assignment of multiple CIs and DSPs to each constituency, leading to more efficient governance. He attributed these positive changes to the government's forward-thinking approach.

The event witnessed the presence of senior leaders, including Vankayala Narayana Reddy, Vishwam, Minority leader Jamrudh Khan, Oggu Kishore, Krishnaveni, and representatives from various organizations such as the Walkers Association, IMA, and YuvajanaSanghas of Shadnagar. The strong support for the police department was evident as hundreds of people gathered, showcasing their appreciation for the invaluable contribution of the police force in maintaining peace and security.