Telangana reports Covid-19's variant XBB.1.5 case

Highlights

Seven cases are reported in India with three cases were found in Gujarat, one in each in Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan

Hyderabad: The Covid-19's XBB.1.5 variant was reported in Telangana and Chhattisgarh and the total number of XBB.1.5 variant cases in India rose to seven.

It is known that XBB.1.5 variant is responsible for the increasing Covid cases in the USA. According to INSACOG, the Covid-19's XBB.1.5 variant cases were reported in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

As per the reports, three cases were found in Gujarat, one in each in Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. XBB variant is recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. INSACOG reports also stated that seven BF.7 cases were also detected in India including, West Bengal. Gujarat and Odisha.

