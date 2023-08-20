Telangana: Rs 1 lakh Minority Bandhu scheme rolled out with fanfare

Hyderabad:The State government’s Rs 1 lakh financial assistance with 100% subsidy to minorities was launched with much fanfare at L B Stadium on Saturday.

About 10,000 beneficiaries across the State from the total Rs 100 crore allocated for the scheme started receiving cheques from the authorities in the phase-I.

In the event organised in Hyderabad, close to 3,600 eligible candidates received the Rs 1 lakh cheques. The beneficiaries with all the relevant documents stood in queues at various counters set up at the ground.

Earlier during the day Home Minister Ministers Md Mahmood Ali and Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar in their address listed out the government schemes under the present BRS government. While MLAs representing AIMIM, Jaffer Hussain Meraj emphasised that it was all because of the efforts of the party and its leaders AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and party’s floor leader Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi, the ruling party came forward to provide financial assistance to thousands of underprivileged, who were otherwise deprived. Speaking to the media, TS Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Mohd Imtiyaz Ishaq informed that a total of 40,000 will be receiving the government benefit. “Earlier governments failed to offer similar schemes. This will help small businessmen improve their business,” he said.