Telangana: Software Company receives hoax bomb call in Hyderabad, police identifies culprit

A software company named TCS in Madhapur received a bomb threat call from an unknown person. The management of the company alerted and informed the Madhapur police who reached TCS and sent the employees out and conducted extensive inspections in the company with the bomb squad. Later it was confirmed that it was a fake call and there was no bomb.



However, the police identified the person who made the bomb threat phone call and found that he was a former employee who worked in the security department of TCS company. The accused admitted that he called the police himself and gave fake information.



The police are trying to catch the person. The employees and the police heaved a sigh of relief when it was determined that there was no bomb in the company.