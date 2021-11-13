Telangana State bags 12 national awards under sanitation challenge

Hyderabad: For its flagship programme of Haritha Haram, for setting up deluxe toilets, developing and maintaining roads and for keeping the State clean and green, the State won a total of 12 awards under various national-level sanitation challenges. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has conducted the national- level sanitation challenges and competitions as part of Swachh Survekshan, Garbage-Free City rating from August 2020 to May 2021 and Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge from November 2020 to August 2021, aiming at overall sanitation improvement and enhanced citizen awareness and engagement towards waste management across all 4,300 cities and towns.

Winners of these challenges were declared on Friday by the MoHUA and will be felicitated during the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav event in New Delhi on November 20.

Several State municipalities won Swachh Survekshan Challenge-2021, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Sircilla, Siddipet, Nizampet corporation, Ibrahimpatnam, Ghatkesar, Kosgi, Husnabad and Secunderabad Cantonment.