Telangana State ecotourism in for a big boost

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday said the government was planning to bring up eco-tourism projects at six places in State, including one at Kaleshwaram Circuit, at a cost of Rs 750 crore.

He was replying to questions by G Balaraju (BRS), who wanted to know the number of eco-tourism projects in State in the Assembly. The minister said the government was identifying eco-tourism projects, at places, which have potential. Steps were being taken to develop these places either by government budget or through PPP mode. The government earmarked Rs 750 crores for the Kaleshwaram eco-tourism circuit this year.

The minister said every year the government was investing huge amounts in developing eco-tourism spots. It proposed destinations under eco-tourism circuits in State including development of Ananthagiri, Vikarabad district as mega destination with eco and wellness theme, development of Kawal Wildlife Sanctuary as eco-tourism zone in Mancherial district, Mid-Manair, Annapurna Reservoir, Upper Manair, Kaleshwaram Circuit which includes Medigadda Barrage (Lakshmi Barrage), Annaram Barrage, (Saraswathi Barrage), Yellampally Reservoir, Kannepally Pump House (Lakshmi Pump House), Annaram Water Canal (Kannepally- Annaram14-km Stretch), the Kaleshwaram temple area.

The minister said there were 19 eco-tourism destinations in State, including Somasila reservoir, Singotam reservoir, Akka Mahadevi Caves, Egalapenta (Srisailam), Mannanur (Farahabad), Mallelatheertham, Uma Maheshwaram temple, Laknavaram, Medaram, Tadvai, Mallur, Bogatha Waterfalls, Pakala, Alisagar, Komarambheem Memorial Park at Jodeghat, Komati Cheruvu, Siddipet, eco-tourism centre at Jannaram and Kadam Reservoir.

Responding to supplementary questions, the minister said the Ramappa temple had got the UNESCO tag because of the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Regarding the development of Katora House at Golkonda, he said the Centre has to give permission for taking up work.