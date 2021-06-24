Telangana State government fixes treatment charges in private Covid hospitals

Adarshnagar: The State government has fixed the maximum prices to be charged by all designated Covid hospitals for treatment of the virus. It issued orders to this effect.

According to orders, private hospitals should not charge more than Rs 4,000 a day for providing isolation facility and perform all kinds of tests in the general ward. In ICU, not more than Rs 7,500 a day should be charged for patients. They should not charge more than Rs 9,000 a day for providing treatment on ventilator.

The government said the cost of a PPE kit should not exceed Rs 273 and that of HR CT should be Rs 1,995. The digital X-ray cost is fixed at Rs.300 and D-timer Rs 800 CRP Rs 500 procalcitonin Rs 1,400 ferriting Rs 400, LDH Rs140. The price of an ambulance with basic life supporting systems will be Rs 75/km and the minimum charge Rs 2,000. The ambulance equipped with advanced life supporting systems will be Rs 125/km and the minimum charge Rs 3,000.