Telangana State government releases 1,450 cr towards Rythu Bheema

Adarshnagar: The State government on Tuesday released Rs 1,450 crore towards the Rythu Bheema scheme (farmers insurance) for 2021-22.

A Cabinet sub-committee meeting was held on the agriculture sector and to boost production by taking up alternative crops and commercial crops. It was headed by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and attended by Ministers KT Rama Rao, Jagadish Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Indrakarn Reddy, Ajay Kumar and officials. KTR and other ministers handed over a cheque for the amount to the LIC officials, after the meeting.

Niranjan Reddy said that the KCR government was taking all steps for the cause of farmers, taking up the Rythu Bandhu, loan waiver, 24-hour power, and rythu vedikas. "No other State is able to implement such schemes for farmers", he said. "With more marketing facilities, farmers got courage that their products were being sold at MSP," Reddy asserted.

"We are providing necessary help to farmers, as corona pandemic caused loss to all sectors", Reddy said. He attributed the welfare schemes to the CM's determination.