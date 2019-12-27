Telangana State Govt teacher bags Network for Information and Computer Technology Award

Malkajgiri: Chiluka Umarani, a teacher working in Lalaguda government school, was recently awarded the Network for Information and Computer Technology (NICT) Award for her innovative teaching methods using modern technology.

She received the award from the Union Minister of State and Human Resources Development, Sanjay Dhotre, in New Delhi on December 23.

The Central government gives this award every year to teachers who adopt innovative ways of teaching using information and communication technology (ICT). To create interest towards learning among students and to teach in an entertaining way, Umarani made use of two smartphones lying idle at her home and collected two more old smartphones from acquaintances. She then divided her students into four groups, selecting a leader for each group from good students. She downloaded some mobile apps and started teaching lessons from syllabus using smartphones.

Speaking to The Hans India, Umarani said that students showed more interest when taught using smartphones. She used mobile apps such as English Kids Learning, Tracing Alphabet, Imagine Maths, Phonics, Magic Slate, Text to Speech and Speech to Text applications for teaching. Expressing her happiness at being selected for the award, she said that she would continue using innovative methods by using new technology to make learning more enjoyable to her students.