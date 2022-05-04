Telangana state in grip of heatwave

Hyderabad: Telangana state is in the grip of heat wave conditions. Eight deaths due to heat wave were reported from different parts of the state. The day temperatures across the state hovered around 43 to 45 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, it was around 41 degrees.

Because of the extreme heat wave conditions, quality of air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. People have been advised to limit outdoor activity as the heat wave could have an effect on sensitive groups. They may have trouble breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure, experts say.

According to reports, a centring worker in Hanamkonda J Raju collapsed while working. A 59-year-old woman Ramakka at Damarakunta village under Kataram mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district died on Tuesday. Reports say that Ramakka was a NREGS worker.

Another person named Sarangam, a resident of Huzurabad in Karimnagar district, died while he was selling water bottles at the bus stand.

Similarly, Rajaiah from Narsampet in Warangal district, Bujjamma from Reddy Naik Tanda in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Anjaiah in Eturu in Nagaram mandal, Balaji from Rajulagudu Tanda in Utnoor Mandal in Adilabad district reportedly died due to severe heat wave conditions. In Kothagudem district, one NREGS worker died of a heart attack while at work. The coal belt area of Kothagudem, Manuguru, Yellandhu, Sathupalli and the industrial area of Palvoncha, Bhadrachalam recorded between 43 to 45 degrees Celsius.

The main roads in all towns wore a deserted look between the 1 pm to 3 pm. Authorities of Lord Rama temple distributed free buttermilk for devotees who were waiting in queue lines for darshan.

"The highest temperature recorded in Warangal was 45.2 degree Celsius. It's indeed blowing hot," said Sangala Epharaim Raj, Kakatiya University employee.

In Mahbubnagar, temperatures are hovering over more than 41-43 degrees Celsius.