Telangana State-level Dak Adalat to be held on Jan 23

Hyderabad: Department of Posts will be conducting 'Dak Adalat' on January 23 to hear the complaints and grievances of the public relating to postal services. The Adalat will be held at 3 pm at the Conference Hall, 2nd Floor, Dak Sadan, Abids, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Headquarters Region.

Complaints and grievances of public from Telangana State may be sent in a postal envelop or cover, duly superscribed with the words 'Dak Adalat' and addressed to Santhosh Netha, Asst Postmaster General, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle. The last date for receiving complaints and grievances is January 16, according to a press note issued by the Asst. Postmaster General.