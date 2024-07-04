Telangana Tamil Sangam presents wish-list to Governor

Hyderabad: Office-bearers of Telangana Tamil Sangam met with Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The delegation comprised MK Bose, president, P Dharamaseelan, vice president, S Rajkumar, general secretary, N Nehru Sastry, treasurer, and T Kumararajan, deputy treasurer.

During the meeting, the Telangana Tamil Sangam officials presented a comprehensive memorandum to the Governor, requesting the allocation of suitable land for the construction of Tamil Bhavan,which would serve as a cultural and community centre for Tamilians in Hyderabad. The proposed Tamil Bhavan aims to promote Tamil culture, language, and heritage, providing a hub for cultural activities and community gatherings.

The delegation appealed for the continuation and prioritisation of Tamil as a first language option in schools within Hyderabad. Emphasising the importance of linguistic diversity and the preservation of Tamil heritage, the officials highlighted the need for educational policies that support and sustain Tamil language education. The memorandum also included a request to extend the proposed Charminar Express route from Hyderabad to Kanyakumari. This extension would pass through key temple cities of Tamil Nadu, namely Chidambaram, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, and Madurai. This proposed route aims to enhance connectivity and facilitate travel for devotees and tourists visiting these culturally significant cities.

The Governor assured the delegation that their requests would be given due consideration and promised to extend his support in addressing these concerns.