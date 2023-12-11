Telangana tops the list in Human Trafficking cases

Hyderabad: According to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau, Telangana has topped the list of states with the highest number of human trafficking cases.

Highlights of NCB report..

• In 2022, 2250 cases were registered across the country and 391 cases came to light in Telangana.

• In these cases, 704 people including 25 girls, 9 Bangladeshi young women, 641 women and 38 boys were rescued by the state police.

• Some of the victims were taken to rescue homes where the child laborers were brought to their parents. Others were handed over to child protection authorities.

• NCB report says that more than 600 women and 100 children were smuggled to metro cities. Along with Bangladesh and Nepal, young women and minors are being trafficked from other states.

• Anti-human trafficking teams are active in Telangana and the number of cases is increasing.

• Young women are being brought to Telangana from other states in the name of job, employment and love. Finally, they are being brought down in prostitution cages.

• Trafficking of child labor is going on from northern states including Bihar and UP.

• 30 special teams are working to check human trafficking in the state.

• CID Police, Voluntary Organizations, Child Protection and Local Police are conducting raids under the name of Operation Smile as per the guidelines of the Centre.