Telangana: Traffic restrictions imposed at Muchintal amid President of India Ram Nath Kovind's visit

The police have beefed up security ahead of President of India Ram Nath Kovind to the Sri Ramanuja Jiyar Ashram in Muchintal. As part of this, the police ordered the general public not to come towards the ashram today and imposed traffic restrictions.

The restrictions will take effect from 1pm to 5.30pm on Sunday for presidential security and traffic reasons. With this no one is allowed on this path. Police have urged public to choose alternative routes until this time around.

The police department has allotted special places for parking of vehicles of VIPs coming to the ashram. As part of this, those coming to the ashram from the city of Hyderabad were advised to park their vehicles behind the Swarna Bharat Trust. Vehicles coming from Vijayawada and Nalgonda will have to park at Gollur village on Ashram Road from the Golconda Exit 15.

Meanwhile, President will arrive at the statue at Equality at 6.30 pm on Sunday. He will then address the public and later will participate in Shri Lakshminarayana Mahayagnam.