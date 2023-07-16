Live
Telangana will witness ‘Indiramma Rajyam’, says Bhatti
- Exudes confidence that Congress will come to power in State after the elections
- Alleges that poor are hit hard by KCR and his anti-policies
- Says Dharani portal has been creating troubles to many farmers in the State
- Claims that the unemployed youth were eager to vote for Congress which made the promise of filling up 2 lakh jobs in the government sector alone
Hyderabad: Telangana CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that the Congress will bring back “Indiramma Rajyam “in Telangana.
Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Bhatti Vikramarka exuded confidence that the Congress would come to power and distribute people’s wealth to the people. “The feudal rulers in the State and the capitalists in the country were troubling Telangana people”, he said the party agenda is to fulfill the people’s aspirations and address their grievances.
“We promise to bring a government that is in line with the needs of the people. Wealth, resources and freedom are confined to the rulers in Telangana,” he said and alerted that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was creating an illusion that something miraculous was happening in the last nine years of his rule. He alleged that Telangann resources were being looted by KCR and co. The Dharani portal was creating hurdles for the farmers to claim the ownership of their own lands.
He said during his Padayatra, people poured out their woes and pleaded with folded hands to rescue them from the hardships they were facing in the BRS government. Handloom weavers were facing a lot of problems due to the GST burden.
Vikramarka said the unemployed youth were eager to vote for Congress which made the promise of filling up 2 lakh jobs in the government sector alone. He criticized the Irrigation department for having completely failed to provide adequate water for irrigation needs. Not a single section was happy during KCR’s rule. Police have become puppets in the hands of ruling BRS leaders and there was no control of corruption in every sector in the State.