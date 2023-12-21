Telangana withdraws permission for CBI investigation in State

Hyderabad : Union Minister Jitender Singh said that Telangana is one of the 10 states which have withdrawn permission for CBI investigation in the country. The minister gave this answer to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The state governments of Punjab, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have issued orders withdrawing permission for the CBI investigation.

The Telangana government on October 30th restricted the Central Bureau of Investigation's operations in the state and withdrew the general consent. According to the sources, the state government released a GO no 51 on August 31 restricting the investigation of CBI in Telangana. It is said that the CBI need to take permission from the government to investigate any case in the state. It is learnt that it came to light after BJP asked CBI's probe the alleged MLAs poaching case. Telangana advocate general had submitted the details to the High Court on this.