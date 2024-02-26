Telangana youth dies of brain stroke in the U.S

Hyderabad: Rutvik Rajan, a Telangana youth who completed his higher education in America and was looking for a job, died suddenly. According to the sources, Banda Ruthvikrajan (30), the eldest son of retired RTO Tulsirajan of Tirumalagiri, Secunderabad, went to America two years ago for higher education.

He recently completed his MS from the University of Texas.

He was trying to get a job and suddenly collapsed while having lunch with his friends. The doctors said that he was immediately taken to the hospital where he was already dead. It is said that he died of brain stroke. When the body reached the Shamshabad airport on Sunday night, the family members shed tears seeing his dead body.