  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Telangana youth dies of brain stroke in the U.S

Telangana youth dies of brain stroke in the U.S
x
Highlights

The doctors said that he was immediately taken to the hospital where he was already dead

Hyderabad: Rutvik Rajan, a Telangana youth who completed his higher education in America and was looking for a job, died suddenly. According to the sources, Banda Ruthvikrajan (30), the eldest son of retired RTO Tulsirajan of Tirumalagiri, Secunderabad, went to America two years ago for higher education.

He recently completed his MS from the University of Texas.

He was trying to get a job and suddenly collapsed while having lunch with his friends. The doctors said that he was immediately taken to the hospital where he was already dead. It is said that he died of brain stroke. When the body reached the Shamshabad airport on Sunday night, the family members shed tears seeing his dead body.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X