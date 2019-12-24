Telugu Desam ad hoc committees formed in Malkajgiri constituency

Malkajgiri: Main leaders TDP in Malkajgiri constituency held a meeting at Mirjalguda on Tuesday. Among the prominent leaders who participated the meeting were TDP parliament committee vice-president Shankar Gupta, organising secretary Narsimha Goud, the party official spokesperson Santhosh Sagar, secretary Rajaiah and others. During the meeting, the party ad hoc committees for Gautham Nagar and Malkajgiri divisions were formed.

Speaking on the occasion, Shankar Gupta urged party cadre to strive for reviving former glory of the party and strengthen it from the grassroot level. He appealed party cadre to participate actively in membership enrolment, booth committee formation and other party programmes.

TDP leaders Balaiah Goud, Satyanarayana, Subba Rao, Srinivas, Riaz, Balaraj, Mahanti, Shankar Chari, Nagaraju, Nandu, Sanjay, Naresh and others attended the meeting.