Temporary water supply disruption in several areas of city today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced a temporary disruption in drinking water supply on Wednesday, August 6 due to essential pipeline junction works between Lingampally and Sanathnagar reservoir.

According to a press release issued by the Water Board, the maintenance work involves the integration of 1143/700 mm and 1050/600 mm diameter pipelines, and will be carried out between 6 AM and 10 PM, spanning a period of 16 hours. During this time, several areas under O&M Division IX and Division VI would experience either a complete interruption or low pressure supply of drinking water.

Areas affected include Division XI - Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, NTR Nagar, Srisri Nagar, Prashant Nagar, Deendayal Nagar, Jinkalwada, Prabhakar Reddy Nagar, Samatha Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, Karmika Nagar, Shiva Shankar Nagar, LBS Nagar, Fateh Nagar, Charabanda Raju Colony, Balanagar, Janata Nagar, Chaitanya Basti, Vaddar Basti, Erukal Basti, Shastri Marg, Zilla Basti, Sriram Colony, 15th Phase, Kaithlapur, Raghavendra Colony, Hanuman Chowk, Yadav Basti, HP Road, Bhavani Nagar, Sardar Patel Nagar, Good Shed Road, JP Nagar ( EWS, MIGH, HIG, LIG), and Sathya Sai Nagar.

Under Division VI- DNM Colony, Ashok Colony, Alauddin Koti, BJR Nagar, Renuka Nagar, Suprabhat Nagar, and Neemkar Nagar. The Board has appealed to residents in the affected areas to conserve and use water wisely during the specified time frame.