Live
Just In
Tenant killed during demolition of house in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A man was killed during demolition of a house in Hyderabad on Thursday.
The incident occurred in Moosapet under the limits of Kukatpally police station.
Former corporator T. Sravan Kumar took up demolition of his old house in Moosapet. A day before the demolition, those living on rent were all vacated.
The workers partially demolished the structure in the morning. They resumed the work after lunch and completed the demolition.
They later found a man under the debris. He was identified as Swamy Reddy, who was living in the house on rent.
He was under the influence of alcohol when he came to the house on Wednesday night and slept there. The workers who began demolition work on Thursday morning thought there was no one in the house.
Police registered a case and took up investigation.