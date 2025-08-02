Tender delay causes Rs 1 cr loss to JP Dargah admin

Hyderabad: The annual tender process for the Hazrat Jahangir Peer Dargah, renowned as JP Dargah has been delayed for over several months, leading to serious consequences. The delay has caused a financial loss of over Rs 1 crore to the Dargah administration.

The annual tender includes contracts for about 15 key services including stalls, lighting, floral decorations, cleaning, and management – all allocated through the Telangana State Waqf Board.

However, due to ongoing disputes allegedly between the Waqf Board Chairman and CEO, the tender has been indefinitely delayed.

According to the sources, several applicants submitted demand drafts (DDs) worth Rs 10 lakh, Rs 20 lakh, and even Rs 30 lakh for the tenders. Despite this, the Waqf Board has neither refunded the money nor issued allotments nor moved the tender process forward.

The sources revealed that the issue is not isolated to Jahangir Peer Dargah. Similar problems persist in other major shrines and several Dargahs.

Welfare activities funded by these annual revenues, such as stipends for orphans and widows, cemetery wall repairs, and anti-encroachment efforts, have also come to a standstill.

Meanwhile, even after the appointment of a new Minority Welfare Minister in Telangana, there has been no visible progress on the issue. Despite repeated representations, petitions, and complaints submitted to the Minority Welfare Department, Secretary, and Waqf Board, the matter remains unaddressed, informed a source.

With a new minister at the helm of the Minority Welfare portfolio, the public, stakeholders, and affected contractors are directly appealing for his personal intervention.

They urge immediate steps to restore the functioning of Jahangir Peer Dargah and other institutions, so that essential services and community welfare efforts can resume without further delay.