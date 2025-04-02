Tension prevails as cops detain CPI (M) leaders on way to UoH

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed when police tried to prevent the CPI(M) leaders who had called for a protest in front of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in support of the university community fighting against the auction of 400 acres of land.

The police detained the CPI(M) leaders from entering the UoH campus to express their support to the students who are on an indefinite strike from Tuesday.

The CPI(M) leaders alleged that the police brutally dragged and lathi-charged them who had called for a dharna in front of the HCU against the police’s iron grip on students and demanding the release of the students in police remand and the withdrawal of the land auction. Not only are the voices of those questioning suppressed, but those who supported the questioners are also being attacked, they said. The Left leaders said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has “really imposed an undeclared emergency in the state of Telangana in the name of Indiramma Rajyam and is suppressing all those who protest.”

They pointed out that the state government, which is struggling with the announcement made by the HCU Registrar on Monday that the survey was not conducted, is trying to suppress protests from all sides. On the other hand, more than 1,500 students under the auspices of the Students Union have paralysed the university. The campus is demanding that the police be immediately sent out from the campus, the lands be registered in the name of the university, and the students be released.

Meanwhile, the SFI State Committee said that the students are fighting against the decision to auction 400 acres of land belonging to Hyderabad Central University.

SFI State President RL Murthy and General Secretary T Nagaraju said that the CM was misled in the state assembly. The state government, which sold the lands to corporate powers, has launched a programme to remove trees by using bulldozers and JCBs to flatten the forests there to sell the lands. “The student leaders who blocked the JCBs were illegally arrested.

They alleged that the SFI State Committee has called for peaceful protests against the use of restraint on students and the blockade of the university by police forces, but the police have pre-arrested 298 SFI leaders in the districts since midnight. The SFI Telangana State Committee condemns the illegal arrests and demands the immediate release of those arrested.