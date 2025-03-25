Live
TG a role model for food security, PDS reforms
Principal Secretary (Food & Civil Supplies) DS Chauhan highlights Telangana’s achievements in rice exports and public distribution
Hyderabad: Highlighting how the Telangana’s Civil Supplies Department set new benchmarks in transparency, efficiency and technological innovation, DS Chauhan, Principal Secretary (Food & Civil Supplies) underscored how the State has transformed into a national model for food security and public distribution reforms.
Speaking at the International Leadership Program at IIM Raipur, Chauhan highlighted the department’s key achievements, including 100 per cent route optimisation, making Telangana the first state in India to achieve this milestone, saving Rs 12-15 crore annually. He also explained how implementation of Smart Fair Price Shops (Jan Poshan Kendra) and leveraging e-POS technology for efficient ration distribution has set an example for others. Amongst other achievements include the introduction of weather forecast technology in paddy procurement, a pioneering move that won the SKOCH Award 2024; crackdown on defaulters and pilferage, leading to the recovery of Rs 409 crore worth of rice and a 9x increase in PDS rice seizures; and strengthening Telangana’s position in rice exports, with an MoA signed with The Philippines.
He said that strategic reforms have transformed the department, earning national recognition and placing Telangana at the forefront of food security and public distribution.
“The unwavering focus on transparency, accountability, and innovation has not only strengthened the financial health of the Civil Supplies Corporation but has also set Telangana as a national model for food security and public distribution reforms,” he added.