TG BJP pays rich tributes to Sushma Swaraj

Hyderabad: The State BJP leadership paid rich tributes to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to mark her fourth death anniversary on Tuesday.

Recalling her services to the nation and the crucial role she played as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha in the passage of the Bill for the creation of Telangana, Union Minister for Coal and Mines and State party chief G Kishan Reddy said, she had successfully held several key posts in the party, endearing the rank and file and people.

He said Sushma had participated in a series of party meetings across Telangana districts during the separatist movement, supporting the cause. The then-Congress government in the United AP had imposed restrictions and harassed fielding police during the ‘sakalajanula samme’ (general strike). All sections, including rich and poor students, had fought in unison for the State cause, facing police lathis and rubber bullets, raising their voice for Telangana.

Reddy said Sushma had firmly supported the fight for Telangana and instilled confidence in people. ‘Lent her voice in the LS in support of the Osmania University students and all those fighting for Telangana. He said Sushma mounted pressure on the then UPA government, led by the Congress, to introduce the Bill on Telangana. The credit for the Bill garnering 160 favourable votes in LS goes to her.

Reddy asked the party rank and file to rededicate to the ideals and cause of Telangana martyrs and Sushma for the development and realisation of a democratic Telangana.