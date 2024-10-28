TG Cong to amplify social media wing to beat BRS at its own game

Hyderabad: The Pradesh Congress Committee’s social media wing began drawing strategies to counter the BRS party’s ‘misinformation’. While adopting an ‘aggressive approach’ the party has increased focus on training the teams at the Assembly constituency level.

According to party sources, the present team at the party's State headquarters will be ‘empowered’ and ‘strengthened’ for publicising various government schemes and counter narratives set by the BRS. “We are drawing the strategies to strongly counter the pink party’s propaganda being spread through social media. Unlike the BRS campaign, which has deviated from the facts and is pushing hard their misinformation through outsourcing, some of which is operated from foreign soil, we have constraints to stick to facts. For this, we have to counter it in a creative way and remain assertive in highlighting the government schemes, most of which are fairly being implemented,” said a party leader representing the social media wing.

Following the recent workshop of PCC’s social media convenors, which was attended by AICC’s social media chairperson, Supriya Shrinate, the reinvigorated State team began calculating the strengths and weaknesses of the BRS social media arm.

“The BRS, which was weak a year ago, has armed itself and increased the volume, and the number of individuals who are operating has gone up manifold. We are holding regular meetings to assess the damage and deliberating to prevail over the situation. Hence, we have decided to go aggressively. And in this endeavour, starting next week we are planning training programmes for party workers at Assembly and parliamentary constituency level,” explained the leader.

It may be mentioned here that during the run up for Assembly polls, the Congress has exploited social media to its maximum and engaged its rank and file primary countering BRS. By April 2022, mandal-level coordinators were appointed and involved in content sharing and transformed themselves as a bridge between booth level and Assembly constituency level. Hundreds of coordinators were directly engaged and were trained in using Twitter, apart from other social media apps.