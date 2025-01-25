  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TG Education Commission submits draft bill

TG Education Commission submits draft bill
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Akunuri Murali, chairperson of the Telangana Education Commission, along with Commission Members on Friday met with Dr Yogita Rana,...

Hyderabad: Akunuri Murali, chairperson of the Telangana Education Commission, along with Commission Members on Friday met with Dr Yogita Rana, Secretary to the Education Department, and submitted the draft bill to the Telangana Private Unaided School Fee Regulatory and Monitoring Commission in 2025.

The Telangana Education Commission drafted the bill after detailed discussions and meetings with various stakeholders, like parents, teachers, private aided and unaided school managements, and civil societies.

The Commission has proposed various categories of private unaided schools depending on thorough research of location, land, infrastructure, teachers, extra-curricular activities, library facilities, laboratory facilities, and so on. This draft bill also incorporates various aspects of fee regulation, said a senior officer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick