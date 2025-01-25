TG Education Commission submits draft bill

Hyderabad: Akunuri Murali, chairperson of the Telangana Education Commission, along with Commission Members on Friday met with Dr Yogita Rana, Secretary to the Education Department, and submitted the draft bill to the Telangana Private Unaided School Fee Regulatory and Monitoring Commission in 2025.

The Telangana Education Commission drafted the bill after detailed discussions and meetings with various stakeholders, like parents, teachers, private aided and unaided school managements, and civil societies.

The Commission has proposed various categories of private unaided schools depending on thorough research of location, land, infrastructure, teachers, extra-curricular activities, library facilities, laboratory facilities, and so on. This draft bill also incorporates various aspects of fee regulation, said a senior officer.