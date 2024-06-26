TG govt seeks Centre’s report on excision of civil areas from Cantt

Hyderabad: The eight-member committee constituted by the Central government to finalise the modalities for removal of civil areas of Secunderabad Cantonment has not yet shared its report with the Telangana government, stated TelanganaChief Secretary Santhi Kumari. She spoke at a video conference held by Union Defence Secretary A Giridhar on Tuesday.

A video conference was held by Union Defence Secretary with senior officials of various State governments. They discussed the modalities for the excision of civil areas from the limits of Cantonments and merging them with Municipalities. During the conference, he asked the state government officials to expedite the excision of civil areas in the Cantonment areas at the earliest, as the Union government is determined to abolish the cantonment boards, which are the legacies of British rule in India.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said that the state government has already conveyed its concurrence to the proposal of the Union government for excision of civil areas of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board and merging them with GHMC. She also informed that the State government is keen to complete the process quickly. However, she noted that the committee constituted by the Central government to finalise the modalities for the removal of civil areas has not yet shared its report with the State government. The state government will work closely with the Central government to expedite the process, she added.

Principal Secretary MA&UD Danakishore, officials from Municipal Administration and Cantonment Board attended the video conference.