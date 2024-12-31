TG govt transfers 10 jr level IPS officers as ASPs

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Monday transferred 10 junior level IPS officers working in Greyhounds and posted them as ASPs in different districts of the State. Kajal, ASP, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as ASP, Utnoor, Adilabad, Kankanala Rahul Reddy, ASP, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as ASP, Bhongir, Rachakonda.

Similarly S Chitharanjan, ASP, Greyhounds has been transferred and posted as ASP, Asifabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad. Bokka Chaitanya Reddy was transferred and posted as ASP, Kamareddy and Pandere Chetan Nitin as ASP, Jangoan, Warangal. Vikrant Kumar Singh was transferred and posted as ASP, Bhadrachalam. Ankit Kumar Sankhwar, is directed to report to the Director General of Police, Hyderabad.

Nagrale Shubham Prakash was transferred and posted as ASP, Karimnagar Rural, Karimnagar and Rajesh Meena was posted as ASP, Nirmal. P Mounika was posted as ASCP of Devarakonda in Nalgonda district.