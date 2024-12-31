Live
- RBI Guv forecasts GDP growth pickup
- Chandrababu hails successful launch of PSLV-C60 from Sriharikota
- Wanted ABT activist arrested from Bengal’s Murshidabad
- Chinna Jeeyar lays stress on values & discipline
- Spreads hate, yet no action: Oppn leaders slam Rane’s ‘Kerala mini-Pak’ quip
- CID arrests senior assistant in Sub-Collector office fire case
- Bhubaneswar: SBI donates school bus, pick-up vehicle
- Farmers must be compensated quickly: Naveen
- Crop damage: Deadline extended for farmers to submit report
- Bhubaneswar: CM, ministers assess crop damage
Just In
TG govt transfers 10 jr level IPS officers as ASPs
Hyderabad: Telangana government on Monday transferred 10 junior level IPS officers working in Greyhounds and posted them as ASPs in different...
Hyderabad: Telangana government on Monday transferred 10 junior level IPS officers working in Greyhounds and posted them as ASPs in different districts of the State. Kajal, ASP, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as ASP, Utnoor, Adilabad, Kankanala Rahul Reddy, ASP, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as ASP, Bhongir, Rachakonda.
Similarly S Chitharanjan, ASP, Greyhounds has been transferred and posted as ASP, Asifabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad. Bokka Chaitanya Reddy was transferred and posted as ASP, Kamareddy and Pandere Chetan Nitin as ASP, Jangoan, Warangal. Vikrant Kumar Singh was transferred and posted as ASP, Bhadrachalam. Ankit Kumar Sankhwar, is directed to report to the Director General of Police, Hyderabad.
Nagrale Shubham Prakash was transferred and posted as ASP, Karimnagar Rural, Karimnagar and Rajesh Meena was posted as ASP, Nirmal. P Mounika was posted as ASCP of Devarakonda in Nalgonda district.