TGBIE hosts training session on integrating AI in education

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) conducted a one-day training program for AI Champions and District Academic Monitoring Officers (DAMOs) at its headquarters in Vidya Bhavan on Thursday. The session focused on the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) in Government Junior Colleges across the state.

The initiative was led by Dr Yogita Rana, Secretary to the Government, Education Department, who emphasized the transformative potential of AI in academic progress. She highlighted tools like Gemini, ChatGPT, Meta, and Google’s LLM as powerful resources for enhancing student learning outcomes.

During the workshop, TGBIE officials instructed participants to actively adopt AI-based solutions tailored to student needs. A key highlight was the planned rollout of Facial Recognition Systems to monitor student attendance more effectively. The FRS will be integrated with the Centre for Good Governance (CGG) portal for real-time tracking and accountability.

The Director of Intermediate Education stressed the importance of field-level implementation and urged officers to organize Mega Parent-Teacher Meetings in every Government Junior College. These meetings aim to foster greater parental involvement and awareness of technological advancements in education. The training also underscored the broader vision of the Telangana government to incorporate AI-driven learning environments. AI Champions and DAMOs were briefed on the strategic role of AI in curriculum delivery, student assessment, and personalized learning pathways.

This move aligns with national efforts to digitize education and equip institutions with cutting-edge tools. By integrating AI and FRS, the Board aims to improve transparency, attendance tracking, and academic performance monitoring. Officers were urged to ensure swift and effective implementation of these technologies, making Telangana a model for AI-enabled education in India.