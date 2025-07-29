TGCHE unveils inclusive, skill-based English curriculum for varsities

Hyderabad: In a significant effort to transform English education in public universities, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) convened a strategic meeting on Monday. The purpose of this meeting was to discuss the revision of the undergraduate General English syllabus, which will take effect from the academic year 2025–26. The meeting brought together the Chairs of Boards of Studies and Heads of English Departments from universities across Telangana.

Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, emphasized the need for uniformity, fairness, and accessibility. He outlined a forward-looking approach to language learning that focuses on skills necessary for employment and practical communication, rather than rote knowledge.

The revised curriculum aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and adopts a “light but tight” framework. It streamlines content while ensuring conceptual clarity and usability. Central to this effort is the integration of Telangana’s cultural and historical narratives into reading materials, creating a more localized and engaging learning experience.

The chairman of TGCHE announced a new technological support system, providing over 200 pages of PDF reading materials that will be distributed to students at no cost. Teacher-recorded audio clips will support correct pronunciation and facilitate spoken English learning. Besides, Teacher orientation sessions will be delivered via the T-SAT Network, offering guidance on pedagogy, digital tools, and evaluation methods, he added.

The curriculum is built around the four foundational English skills—listening, speaking, reading, and writing—further reinforced through grammar and vocabulary components. All elements will be unified in an integrated learning framework. Additionally, model question papers will be developed to aid in evaluation and preparation.

What distinguishes the new syllabus is its methodical instructional design. Lessons will be prepared by experienced faculty using a clear, step-by-step format that resembles guided problem-solving strategies, making learning more structured and accessible.

Speaking on the initiative, Prof. Reddy stated that the reforms aim to democratize education and reach students from every corner of Telangana. The curriculum is designed to close learning gaps by linking content to real-life scenarios, including various workplaces and digital communication environments.

The purpose of the meeting was not only to outline the reform strategy but also to gather valuable input from subject experts. Through this extensive transformation, TGCHE demonstrates its commitment to modernizing education while maintaining cultural relevance and ensuring equitable access.