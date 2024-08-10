TGCSB launches ‘Great AppSec Hackathon 2024’

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau has set a benchmark by facilitating a refund of Rs 85.05 crore to the victims of cyber fraud from March to July. This achievement was celebrated on Friday during the launch of ‘The Great AppSec Hackathon 2024’. Director-General of Police Dr Jitender handed over the refund to seven victims. He commended the joint efforts made by TGCSB and the Lok Adalats.

The bureau, in collaboration with the Cyber security Centre of Excellence (CCoE) and the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), has launched The Great AppSec Hackathon 2024, which has attracted over 10,000 participants from 20-plus countries and all States of India, underscoring the importance of cyber security in today’s era of information technology and application security.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Dr Jitender, Shikha Goel, DGP, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, Bhavesh Mishra, Deputy Secretary, Government of India, Narendra Nath, JS, NSCS, IT Representative from Union Government, Harshvardhan, P TGCSB, Devender Singh, SP (Cybercrime, TGCSB), Dr Sriram, DSCI, Sai Krishna, CCoE, and HCSS, Netherlands/Cardiff, UK (virtual address).

They underscored the importance of cyber security education and innovation, setting the stage for a challenging and inspiring competition. Following the inauguration, participants will be engaged in a rigorous MCQ - based screening round to assess their knowledge of application security. The top candidates will advance to the Capture The Flag (CTF) round, where they will tackle a simulated e-governance application to uncover and exploit vulnerabilities, reflecting real-world cyber security challenges.

The top performers will not only be rewarded with substantial prizes, but will also gain access to exclusive internships and job opportunities offered by IT firms, paving the way for their future in the cyber security field.

GASH-2024 is set to be a pivotal event in fostering talent and advancing expertise in application security.