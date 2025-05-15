TGJLA urges TGBIE to resolve service regularisation issue

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gazetted Junior Lecturers Association (TGJLA-475) submitted a representation to the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), addressed to Secretary Krishna Aditya, regarding the issues faced by new teachers working in government junior colleges. TGJLA-475 state presidents Dr Vasukula Srinivas and Dr Kuppisetty Suresh reported that a meeting with the TGBIE Secretary took place on Wednesday.

During this meeting, they emphasised the need for the regularisation process of the new teachers appointed in May 2023 to be completed. They expressed concerns that some individuals were creating obstacles concerning the annual increment. The Secretary responded positively. He encouraged the lecturers to report any instances of intentional difficulties to the Inter-Departmental Education Officers.

The TGBIE Secretary requested that junior lecturers cooperate in successfully conducting the Inter Advanced Supplementary Examinations scheduled to begin on May 22. He also highlighted the importance of ensuring high enrollment in Government Junior Colleges for the academic year 2025-26 and emphasised the need for providing quality education to students. Several suggestions for the development of Government Junior Colleges were presented by the TGJLA-475 during the discussion.

The TGBIE Secretary promised to address the issue of transportation facilities by bringing it to the attention of the District Intermediate Education Officers and the District Collector, aiming to ensure that transportation options are available for students attending Government Junior Colleges from this academic year. In addition, the TGJLA-475 will seek the District Collector’s cooperation to provide hostel accommodations for students. Measures will also be taken to enhance student attendance at Government Junior Colleges. The staff working in these colleges was encouraged to demonstrate greater dedication in their roles.