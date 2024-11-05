TGMFC readies to roll out slew of sops for minorities

Hyderabad: For the welfare and upliftment of minorities in the State, Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation has laid out a plan to launch new welfare schemes. The government has allocated a financial assistance of Rs 432 crore to Minorities Finance Corporation.

On Monday, TGMFC Chairman Mohd Obedulla Kothwal stated that during the last 10 years, only Rs 300 crore were released, whereas the Congress government has allocated over Rs 400 crore for the financial year 2024-2025.

During a meeting, the Chairman said that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be making an announcement about the loans and other schemes aimed at uplifting the minorities likely on November 11, on the occasion of Minorities Welfare Day. The schemes include women empowerment, bank-linked subsidy, training & employment, vocational training, computer education among others and criteria for these welfare schemes are being worked out. Obedulla Kothwal said, “The Corporation will distribute sewing machines to 10,000 women in Telangana for women empowerment and will also provide financial assistance to the rehabilitation of families as part of the Musi River Development project to help them re-establish their business and livelihood. Beneficiaries are being identified,” he added.

Kothwal said that a meeting was also held with the representatives of the TGMFCS Minorities Community Garments Production and Training centres for allotment of stitching of student's uniforms of TGMREIS Residential Schools and Junior Colleges in the State.

During the meeting, the NGOs have requested to allot new computerised embroidery sewing machines and overlock machines, so as to stitch the uniforms. They also requested the Corporation to enhance the per uniform rate from Rs 75 to Rs 100 accordingly. The Chairman assured to provide the new computerised machines for each centre and also orders from the TGMREIS Residential Schools and Junior Colleges.

A Kanthi Wesley IAS, VC & Managing Director, TGMFC, R Ravi, Addl. secretary, Finance department and other officials were

present.