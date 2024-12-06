TGPCB celebrates World Soil Day

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Soil Day, various programmes on the theme of ‘Caring for soils: measure, monitor, manage’ were organised at Sharada Degree and Junior College Samshergunj by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) on Thursday.

The TGPCB aimed to inspire the younger generation to contribute to environmental conservation and sustainable practices in soil management. A quiz programme and seminar were organised on global pollution, waste management, and methods for protecting the soil from degradation, erosion, and contamination.

Project officer B Nageswara Rao, environment education wing, TGPCB, explained to students about the importance of soil conservation, the dangers of land degradation, the role of soil in environmental health, and ways to reduce the impact of urbanisation on soil health.