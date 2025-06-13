TGPSC, NALSAR host nat’l workshop on legal challenges

Hyderabad: State IT Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated a two-day national workshop of the public service commission being hosted by the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, and Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Legal Issues and Mitigation at Public Service Commissions (PSCs) at NALSAR Campus, on Thursday.

The event brought together participation from 18 State PSCs, including 8 Chairpersons, 13 Members, 5 Secretaries, and 17 senior officials. Member UPSC, Dinesh Dasa, Santosh Gopal Ajmera, Joint Secretary; and Srikala, Under Secretary, also joined the deliberations.

The workshop aims to address the growing litigation burden on PSCs and discuss effective legal mitigation strategies. Participants engaged in meaningful dialogue on existing court cases, legal precedents, and ways to reduce litigation through systemic improvements.

Sridhar Babu lauded TGPSC’s initiative to convene this national-level workshop, which enables PSC leadership to collectively explore legal challenges and work towards harmonized solutions for reducing litigations in recruitment processes.

During the keynote address, Dr. Ajay Kumar, the Chairman of UPSC, emphasized the importance of leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLMs) to digitize the operations of Public Service Commissions. He noted that this would improve efficiency and help reduce recruitment disputes.

Burra Venkatesham, Chairman of TGPSC, warmly welcomed the IT Minister and expressed gratitude to Dr. Kumar for his guidance and vision during the meeting. He highlighted that, although each Public Service Commission (PSC) operates independently and faces unique challenges, the workshop serves as a common platform for sharing experiences, learning from best practices, and collaboratively addressing legal complexities.

On Day 1 of the workshop, four insightful panel discussions were conducted on significant topics, including the Nature of Litigation and Challenges for PSCs, Causes for Litigation in Public Service Recruitment, Judicial Insights and Compliance, and Mitigation Strategies at PSCs.

Further discussions will continue on Friday, focusing on other prominent legal challenges.