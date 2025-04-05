TGSPDCL acts swiftly to restore power after heavy rains

Hyderabad: The heavy rains in Greater Hyderabad on Thursday affected 57 poles and 44 distribution transformers. Notably, in the Hyderabad Central Circle jurisdiction, seven DTRs and 23 poles were damaged. In the Hyderabad South Circle jurisdiction, 11 DTRs and 15 poles and in the Secunderabad Circle jurisdiction, five DTRs were damaged. In the Saroor Nagar Circle, 14 DTRs and three poles and in Habsiguda, seven DTRs and seven poles were damaged.

The alert staff worked tirelessly throughout the night until dawn, performing their duties without interruption. In record time, they replaced the broken poles and transformers overnight, restoring the power supply.

TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director, Musharraf Faruqui said that there has been a significant improvement in the performance of field staff and officials. During emergencies, they remain available in the field, supervising restoration work and conducting inspections of FOC and substations. He commended the staff and officials for their efforts. He suggested that in the coming days, even when disasters strike, they should continue working with the same spirit and coordination to provide better services to consumers.