TGSRTC reduces monthly pass price of electric AC metro buses by Rs 630

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has reduced the monthly bus pass price of eco-friendly electric green metro luxury ac conditioned buses, by Rs 630.

According to TGSRTC, the corporation decided to issue this bus pass for just Rs 1,900 as against the earlier price of Rs 2,530. With this bus pass, one can travel in Green Metro luxury AC buses plying on Secunderabad – Patancheru of Route no 219) and Bachupally – WaveRock via JNTU Route no 195.

Moreover, with this bus pass, the convenience of traveling in Green Metro Luxury AC buses as well as E-Metro Express and City Ordinary buses has been provided. This pass is not valid on Pushpak AC buses plying on the airport route.

TGSRTC is providing these buses for passengers to experience clean, eco-friendly, safe, enjoyable and hassle-free journeys at an affordable price. Those having Metro Express bus passes can travel in these buses with Rs 20 combination tickets. The passes for the green metro luxury AC buses can be bought from any of the bus pass issuing centers.