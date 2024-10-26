TGTDA’s brouhaha over transfer of specialist docs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Teaching Doctors’ Association (TGTDA) on Friday condemned the transfer of specialist teaching doctors to the primary health centres. The association said that in Telangana there was already one government medical college for each district. The medical services of rural areas can be improved by appointing doctors and using telemedicine services by medical professionals in urban areas.

The association members said that the doctors are already burdened because of the direct use of medical college faculty in rural areas. This is leading to a shortage of doctors on the one hand and, on the other, doctors are falling short of the minimum attendance percentage prescribed by the National Medical Commission.

The association said that the survival of medical colleges may be difficult. A member said he strongly condemns the decision taken by top medical officials to transfer experts. “We would like to inform you that such decisions are not useful for the system; this is not implemented anywhere else in the country. We request the government to review the decision. If it is not withdrawn, there will be a need to go on an indefinite strike,” he warned.