TGTET aspirants flag concern over exam centre locations

Hyderabad: Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET-2024-II) aspirants raised objections to allotting exam centres in faraway areas for the upcoming TET exam that is scheduled on January 2. Few aspirants stated that despite opting for a centre close to their area, they were allocated those that were far away.

The exams are scheduled to begin from January 2 to January 20, and a few aspirants stated recently that when downloading the hall tickets from the official website, they were shocked that a majority of the exam centres are located in Hyderabad and a few in Mahabubnagar. They also mentioned that the centres are allocated in far localities since the TET exam is computer-based, and there is a lack of proper computers in the district colleges.

According to the schedule, there will be two sessions on each day, and the timings of the examination on each day shall be 9 am to 11:30 am for session one and 2 pm to 4:30 pm for session two.Around 2.75 lakh candidates, including 94,335 for Paper I and 1,81,438 for Paper II, are expected to appear for the examinations.

Arti Rao, a TET aspirant and resident of RajannaSricilla, said that the exam centre that was allotted to her is 210 km away from her place, and she will have to travel for four hours on the exam day.

“It will be better if the school education department extends the time duration so that we can reach the centre on time,” she stated.

Prashant, another TET aspirant and a resident of Mahabubnagar, said, “I have chosen the exam centre closer to my place, but they have assigned a test centre in Medchal, which is over 400 km from my residence."