Thalassemia Society to have HbA testing facility in Mahbubnagar soon

Hyderabad: With an undaunted determination to serve the Thalassemia patients – whose survival solely depends on blood transfusion twice a month, the Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) Shivrampally, Rajendranagar is all set to begin HbA2 level testing (Hemoglobin A2 Level Test) in Mahbubnagar district soon.



Having over 3,000 patients from both the Telugu States registered with the TSCS, this facility provides free treatment to children suffering with Thalassemia through blood transfusion twice a month along with free food to all patients and parents. Surgeries were also performed with state-of-the-art medical technology at an affordable price. Now, the society wants to expand its services beyond Hyderabad and Khammam where it already has transfusion centres.

Mahabubnagar District Collector S Venkat Rao made an unofficial visit to TSCS and Kamala Hospital and Research Centre at Shivrampally on Sunday to acquaint with the therapeutic services being provided at the facility.

"He was surprised and even impressed with the way the management is handling the centre where most of the services are rendered free of cost. Noticeably the most expensive Bone Marrow Transplantation (BMT) surgeries being performed at affordable prices and this is first of its kind in the Telangana State. He has lauded the service being rendered by TSCS and its "Thalassemia Free" vision to eradicate the disease from the country" informed Chandrakant Agarwal, President Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Shivrampally.

On TSCS' request for grant of permission to carry out free HbA2 level testing of pregnant women in PHCs of Mahbubnagar District, the collector responded positively saying he is ready to extend full cooperation. We are optimistic and are determined towards our vision of Thalassemia Free Telangana and will work to achieve the goals set to protect the society," asserted Chandrakant.

Meanwhile, ten more patients came out of the clutches of the blood sucking disease at the centre as they successfully went through Bone Marrow Transplantation (BMT) surgeries this month. "Though the pace of the surgeries plummeted during previous year due to the pandemic but it is gradually picking up the pace providing solace to several families coping with the disease for years," informed Vice-President TSCS K Ratnavali, who always calls Thalassemia patients as her children.

There are over 3,000 patients from both the Telugu States registered with TSCS Shivrampally, she said adding that "Only Hyderabad has more than 700 patients enrolled with the facility that makes it a world's largest Thalassemia centre based in Telangana. Through blood donation camps the society managed to get 100 to 200 units of blood every time that helps us to carry out 40 to 50 blood transfusions per day," She contended.