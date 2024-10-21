The brutality of police is proof of Cong's arrogance: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: State BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that the police brutality against Hindus over desecration of Mutyalamma temple and lathi-charge on unemployed and students in Ashoknagar are proof of government arrogance.

Addressing the media, he alleged that unemployed youth have been protesting in Ashoknagar for the past week. However, CM A Revanth Reddy and the government don’t have time to hold talks with them and ally their fears.

The Minister recalled that Reddy used to chat with students in the Ashoknagar library before becoming CM; “however, he let baton lose on them”. He criticised the government for adopting the BRS policy. “Entrance tests, TGPSC, paper leak, cancellation of conducted exams, withdrawal of announced results, many loopholes, shortcomings, and mistakes were the hallmarks during the BRS rule,” he pointed out.

“Similarly, the unemployed are worried about the government policies. The CM and Rahul Gandhi could go to Ashoknagar before the elections. What is stopping the CM from going there and talking to worried unemployed? If you don't have courage, take the police with you. The unemployed youth want to discuss,” he stated.

Reddy described it as ‘deplorable’ for the government acting without minimum common sense by asking job aspirants to write the public service exam based on Wikipedia and Google. He asked if marks would be given to answers written based on Wikipedia. “Students are worried that answering questions based on Telugu Academy books is not valid. Besides, doubts are expressed about policy in GO 29,” he said.

The Minister said the same procedure for the Prelims and Mains was followed. "Besides, job aspirants were asking why the exam should be held only in Hyderabad?" He dubbed the government incompetent as it could not even conduct exams. “There are many doubts in GO 29.”

Asking reason for the police lathi charge on ‘peaceful’ protesters following the temple incident, Reddy sought to know whether the government wants to let blood flow in Hindu temples. “Are those peacefully protesting terrorists?” he questioned.

He accused the CM of adopting a completely anti-Hindu stance and for filing many cases on Vinayaka Chavithi, Bonalu, and Navaratri festivals. “Illegal cases were filed against DJs, sound engineers, and pandal organisers,” he mentioned.

Reddy questioned “what were the police and government doing when many had gathered in the name of motivational classes near the temple?”

“The Congress is trying to pass time by lathi charges, illegal killings, and illegal house demolitions to divert people's attention from its promises. The government lacks ability, power, direction, and financial resources to implement the promises; Congress is trying to divert attention from its failures by creating new problems,” Reddy alleged.